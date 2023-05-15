Vilakazi sheds light on Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates transfer target Pule - 'Golden Arrows will see what happens'

Golden Arrows coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi hopes to have Pule Mmodi for next season despite the interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Pule has been an asset for Arrows

His contract expires end of June

Soweto Giants keen on his services

WHAT HAPPENED: Mmodi has been linked with a move to either Chiefs or Pirates in the next transfer window.

The midfielder has been consistent for his current team and Vilakazi is optimistic of having him beyond this season.

However, the tactician is open to the exit of one of his key players after the expiry of his contract with Arrows at the end of the ongoing campaign.

WHAT HE SAID: "As a player, I like Pule and I’d love to have him at any time because he’s working very hard for us," Vilakazi said as quoted by Far Post.

"Even now, we’re seeing speculations about him [leaving] but he’s still working very hard. So, he’s a player when you’re thinking of people who will fight for you, he always raises his hand to say I’m available.

"So, we will see what happens…if we have Pule next season, we would be happy with that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pule has managed to play all 28 Premier Soccer League matches this season for Abafana Bes'thende, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the process.

It will be interesting to see whether Arrows will open talks with him regarding the extension, or Pirates and Chiefs will capitalize on the chance to get him for free.

WHAT NEXT: Arrows will complete their season with an away trip against Chippa United who are struggling to keep their spot in the top-tier.