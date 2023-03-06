Vilakazi: Sekhukhune United sign reported Kaizer Chiefs target & former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker

- Vilakazi parted ways with TS Galaxy in January
- His departure sparked a war of words between Pitso & Ramovic
- The experienced player has now found a new home
WHAT HAPPENED? Vilakazi has been training with Sekhukhune for the past few weeks after parting ways with TS Galaxy. He managed to impress Truter who last week had hinted at signing the player.
After leaving TS Galaxy, the 33-year-old attacker’s situation saw Pitso Mosimane having an exchange of words with the Rockets coach Sead Ramovic. Mosimane was criticising TS Galaxy’s decision on the player while Ramovic defended their position.
But the experienced forward has now found a new home at Sekhukhune.
WHAT WAS SAID: “Signed, sealed and hopefully he can deliver for us,” said Truter as per iDiski Times. “He has been very good in training, but transferring that from training to the game is key. We have trained extensively without scoring, box entries and finishing.
“We had nothing to show for it against Royal AM, but hopefully, we will get it right. I welcome him. With Vila, the quality is evident. I think he brings composure into the last third – some decision-making and insight into the game.
“He has won trophies, has won leagues and campaigned in the Caf Champions League, played for Bafana – it will be a welcomed addition to the attack.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vilakazi is another experienced player to sign for Sekhukhune this season after Kamohelo Mokotjo, former Kaizer Chiefs star Bernard Parker and 36-year-old Ivory Coast international goalkeeper Badra Sangare.
He would be competing for a starting place upfront with the likes of Nigerian striker Chibuike Ohizu, Victor Letsoalo and Orlando Pirates on-loan forward Tshegofatso Mabasa.
He would be keen to prove Mosimane right that he still has it in him to be on top of his game.
WHAT NEXT FOR VILAKAZI? Having been training with Sekhukhune United for a couple of weeks now, Vilakazi could make his debut next Sunday when Babina Noko host Cape Toen Spurs in a Nedbank Cup last-16 tie.
