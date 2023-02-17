Vilakazi's cryptic message after Pitso Mosimane-Ramovic spat

Sibusiso Vilakazi has tweeted a cryptic message, perhaps suggesting he will prove Sead Ramovic wrong after his axing from TS Galaxy.

Vilakazi's contract was terminated by TS Galaxy

Midfielder determined to prove doubters wrong

Mosimane has been defending Vilakazi

WHAT HAPPENED: Vilakazi's former coach Pitso Mosimane publicly showed his displeasure with the way the player was handled at TS Galaxy by coach Ramovic.

The latter alleged the experienced 33-year-old midfielder was let go by the club because he was not putting in enough effort.

It did not go down well with the Al Ahli coach who said he was 'dumbfounded' by the allegations, having worked with the player initially. The two coaches continued to have a war of words, and the player has now also seemingly joined the discussion.

WHAT HE SAID: In a cryptic message on his Twitter account, the now free agent seemed determined to prove Ramovic wrong. "I'll show you," the midfielder tweeted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While with Mamelodi Sundowns and under Mosimane, Vilakazi won the Premier Soccer League title three times - 2017/18, 2018/19, and 2019/20, and went on to win two more before opting to join the Rockets.

WHAT NEXT: While Ramovic is working hard to prove he is right, Vilakazi's next target is to secure a new team and 'show' his former coach that he made a mistake.