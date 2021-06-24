Vilakazi: Looks like Komphela will be leader of Orlando Pirates ship

Current Sea Robbers coach Josef Zinnbauer has come under fire from fans, who are not happy with the brand of football the team has been playing

Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi says Steve Komphela's failure to win a trophy at Kaizer Chiefs should not detract from his credentials with regards to taking over at Bucs.

Zinnbauer did manage to end Pirates' six-year wait for a trophy when he guided them to victory in the MTN8 final in December last year.

But the German has been criticised for selection calls, as well as what supporters perceive to be an unattractive brand of football.

Komphela, who just completed his first season at Mamelodi Sundowns, where as an assistant coach he helped the Pretoria team win the league, has been heavily linked to the Buccaneers hot-seat over the past week.

And he's received the strong backing of a legendary former Sea Robbers star, Vilakazi, who does not think that Komphela's three trophy-less years at Kaizer Chiefs should be an issue.

“It looks like Steve Komphela will be the leader of the ship at Pirates," the former Bafana Bafana midfielder stated in his column for iDiski Times.

"Obviously, Steve is contracted to Mamelodi Sundowns therefore this will be a tough negotiation by the leadership of both clubs.

“I would be very happy to see Steve Komphela joining Orlando Pirates. Steve did a great job at Sundowns winning the league as part of the technical team."

Vilakazi, who also had a stint as a player at Sundowns, feels that Komphela's lack of silverware success as a coach is not a true reflection of his abilities.

“I know that a lot of people will talk about his stay at Kaizer Chiefs as being unsuccessful, but I think he deserves another shot to coach a big club," he said.

"He has earned the right to coach huge clubs because he always proves himself whenever he coaches a smaller club.

“The biggest criticism about him is that he has not won a trophy as a head coach but I think it's only a matter of luck. I know coach Steve - and I think he is a good coach.”