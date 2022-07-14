Vilakazi: Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder joins TS Galaxy

The Rockets have revealed what they expect from their new signing as they also confirmed the arrival of Xola Mlambo

Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy have confirmed the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Vilakazi has signed for Galaxy after his contract with Masandawana ended in June, but the length of his contract with his new home has not been made public.

"TS Galaxy Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Sibusiso "Villa" Vilakazi," Galaxy announced on Thursday.

"Vilakazi will join the Rockets at camp in Pietermaritzburg this coming weekend. The lanky attacker is expected to help the Rockets in front of goals.

"He can operate as a number 10 or as an out-and-out striker. Vilakazi is the former Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season."

The former Wits captain was at Mamelodi Sundowns for six years, where he managed to win five PSL titles, two Nedbank Cups, Telkom KnockOut, the MTN8, and the Caf Super Cup.

Last season, Vilakazi played 11 games, further making his days at Chloorkop numbered, although the club had an option to extend his expiring contract.

Vilakazi’s confirmation comes hours after the Rockets announced the signing of Xola Mlambo, a former AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates star.

While Mlambo has already joined the top-tier side for their pre-season programme, Vilakazi is expected to arrive later.

The Rockets will open the 2022/23 campaign against AamaZulu on August 7 at Mbombela Stadium.