Vilakazi: Ex-Orlando Pirates star Modise weighs in on Mamelodi Sundowns forward's future amid Kaizer Chiefs link

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Teko Modise has commented on Sibusiso Vilakazi's future with Mamelodi Sundowns amidst reported interest from Kaizer Chiefs.



Nicknamed Villa, Vilakazi has been reduced to a bit-part player at the Tshwane giants in the current season having made just seven appearances in the PSL including two starts.



Chiefs are reportedly monitoring the former Bafana Bafana international's situation at the Chloorkop-based giants with the South African winter transfer window set to open on July 1.



Modise, who played alongside Vilakazi at Sundowns between 2016 and 1017, stated that Villa should do what's best for his career.



“Our paths are different, I went to Cape Town City not to get game time but to fall in love with the game again," Modise said on Sowetan.



"It is for Villa to answer for himself but he’s been at Sundowns, he’s winning trophies and if he feels like he needs to move then I think that will be what he wants.



“At times we put ourselves in people’s shoes without understanding how they feel. I haven’t had a conversation with Villa to find out how he feels about the club.”



Vilakazi fell out of favour at Sundowns following coach Pitso Mosimane's departure at the end of the 2019-20 season as the accomplished tactician moved to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.



Since then the 32-year-old player has made just 15 appearances in the league and scored once under Masandawana's co-head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.



He is currently contracted to Sundowns until June 2024 having signed a four-year deal in July 2020.