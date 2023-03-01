Vilakazi: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star breaks silence on Kaizer Chiefs offer

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Sibusiso Vilakazi has opened up about an offer he received from Kaizer Chiefs.

Vilakazi was named 2013-14 PSL Footballer of the Year

Vila was linked with Chiefs in 2016 and 2022

The 33-year-old is training with Sekhukhune

WHAT HAPPENED?: The experienced forward was one of the hottest prospects in South African football when he joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Bidvest Wits in 2016.

Prior to joining Masandawana, the man nicknamed Vila was strongly linked with Chiefs with then-Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela believed to be keen to sign him.

Vila has now confirmed that Chiefs were indeed keen to sign him from Wits seven years ago, but he insisted that there was no interest from Amakhosi when he left Masandawana last year.

WHAT DID VILAKAZI SAY?: "There was no offer from Chiefs [when I left Sundowns]. At Wits there was [an offer from Chiefs], to be honest," Vilakazi told Marawa Sports Worldwide.

"I was not in a position to consider offers or anything like that. It was a situation of who comes with the money and buys the player. If you want the player, then get [buy] the player.

"[For example] Sundowns said we want this player, then the club says: '12 million,' and Sundowns say: 'okay, we’ll give you 13 million,' and that’s pretty much [what was expected] because you have an idea of what this player is going to do for you," he added.

"I’m just making an example, I’m not saying those were the actual figures."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vilakazi went on to enjoy a lot of success at Sundowns where he lifted five Premier Soccer League trophies while also winning five cup competitions and the 2017 Caf Super Cup with the club.

The Soweto-born player was released by Masandawana at the end of last season and he joined TS Galaxy, but things didn't work out for him at the Mpumalanga side who released him last month.

Vila is currently a free agent and he is training with Sekhukhune United.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR VILAKAZI?: The former Bafana Bafana international will be hoping to secure a deal with Sekhukhune in order to revive his career.