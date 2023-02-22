Vilakazi blasts Ramovic for ‘forgetting’ his daughter’s sickness & confirms Sekhukhune United transfer talks

Sibusiso Vilakazi has confirmed that he has started talks with Sekhukhune United while hitting out at TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic.

Vilakazi revealed that he is training with Sekhukhune

Midfielder felt hurt by ‘lack of commitment’ comments

33-year-old said he has been nursing his sick daughter

WHAT HAPPENED? Vilakazi revealed that he has started training with Sekhukhune as he seeks a route back into action after being released by Galaxy last month.

The player had his contract terminated over what the club termed “a lack of regular game time on the part of the player” with Ramovic defending the decision, claiming Vilakazi did not show commitment.

However, the midfielder now says his mind was preoccupied with his daughter’s sickness and was surprised by the tone and sentiments of the Galaxy coach since he knew about the situation.

Vilakazi featured sparingly for Galaxy after joining from Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of this season, making 10 appearances, most of them from the bench.

The five-time PSL winner admits he is still in a tough place, at a personal level, but has decided to soldier on, with hopes of sealing a deal soon, possibly with Sekhukhune.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "My daughter was suffering, I wanted to take the pain away from her," Vilakazi told Marawa Sports Worldwide.

"I'm only starting to feel better now but I got to be a father when I get home. For me, this is my journey. There was an obstacle in my way. Had I shown the coach the videos, maybe he would have put himself in my shoes.

"She is no longer the same, I still have the strength to say it's a phase and I will still go to training and play. I made it clear to the coach what was happening with my daughter but it's like he'd forgotten about the topic.

"I can't control his views. What disturbed my sessions [at Galaxy], my daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy and would get seizures. Those were difficult times, it led him [Ramovic] into thinking I was not putting effort.

"I have started training with Sekhukhune. It was intense today [Wednesday]. We're still trying to find a way forward. After departing from Galaxy, I went to the gym even though the coach said I don't fit in his tactics.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vilakazi’s exit was a subject of a war of words between Ramovic and Al Ahli coach Pitso Mosimane, who worked with the player at Mamelodi Sundowns, between 2016 and 2020.

While Ramovic insisted he would not hand opportunities to Vilakazi just because he had a big name, Mosimane felt it was an unwarranted attack on the midfielder, terming him a “true professional on and off the field,” who was one of his ‘coaches’ in the dressing room during their time together.

Vilakazi could add more depth and experience to Sekhukhune who are challenging for continental football qualification with the likes of Daniel Cardoso, Philani Zulu, Linda Mntambo and Ali Sangare at the club.

WHAT’S NEXT? Vilakazi will continue training with Babina Noko as coach Brandon Truter assesses him and as a free agent, he can sign at any time.