Vilakazi and Manyisa 'counselling' injured Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Morena

The Bafana Bafana star injured his ankle on February 8 and was initially ruled out for the rest of the season

utility player Thapelo Morena has been drawing inspiration from teammates Sibusiso Vilakazi and Oupa Manyisa in his recovery from an ankle injury suffered in February.

Two days after damaging ligaments on his right ankle during the Tshwane derby against SuperSport United, Morena underwent surgery but had his cast removed last week.

The international’s injured leg is now in a moon boot as he continues with his recovery process.

“This is the most important part the recovery process. You can have a good operation but if you don’t have good rehabilitation‚ you may never come back‚” Sundowns team doctor Carl Tabane was quoted as saying by Times Live.

While he was initially ruled out for the rest of the season, he could be back in action before the campaign ends if the Premier Soccer League action does not resume soon.

Tabane said that Morena has been receiving support from Vilakazi and Manyisa who suffered similar injuries.

“I know that he is a strong boy mentally and he is in a good head space‚ which is important after a bad injury like this,” Tabane said.

“We have players like Sibusiso Vilakazi and Oupa Manyisa who have fully recovered from similar injuries and they have been speaking to him. They played a crucial role in giving him some sort of counselling and assuring him that he will recover.

“Villa [Vilakazi]‚ whose injury was also bad‚ is back playing and it is the same with Oupa who is doing full training after their long injuries.

“These types of injuries take time to heal but it is our duty as the medical team to offer a player necessary support they need to make a comeback. We have given him a programme and he knows that he is not supposed to put weight on the leg.

“He will be working on strengthening the muscles and also doing mobility exercises. We have a group of physiotherapists‚ fitness trainers and masseurs who have given him a programme to follow.”

With the Sundowns training base at Chloorkop closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Morena will be spending most of his time at home, following a rehabilitation schedule given to him.