Xavi Hernández was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon as the new head coach of the Netherlands national team. One thing stood out straight away in his first press conference: according to many viewers, the Spaniard speaks excellent English, with comparisons quickly made to Ajax coach Míchel Sánchez.

De Telegraaf journalist Jeroen Kapteijns also pointed out the difference. "The new head coach Xavi Hernández is, in any case, many times more articulate in English than Ajax coach Míchel. That is certainly a major plus in communication," he wrote on X.

One other viewer also felt Xavi had little trouble with the language: "The journalists are struggling more with their English than Xavi."

Beyond his command of English, the new head coach's demeanour also made an instant impression. "Xavi immediately has a presence about him, that's good to see," William-James wrote on X.

Speaking at the start of his press conference, Xavi emphasised his connection with the Netherlands. "As you know, I have a lot of connection with this country. My feeling today is that I am going to the university of football. During my career as a player and as a coach, I have learned a great deal," said the Catalan.

He then spoke about his faith in the current Netherlands generation. "Personally, I have great belief in this generation. As you know, we have a lot of talented players, but the most important thing for me is to create a team, a group and a big family, so that we can compete well."

There was no doubt either about his preferred style of play. "From a footballing point of view, we want to be a very bold team, dominate the match and take the initiative with the ball. At the same time, our aim is to show everyone a team with passion, desire and ambition. That is very important for me as a coach."







