Viewers grow immensely irritated after 45 minutes by one man at Serbia v the Netherlands

NOS commentator Jeroen Grueter has come in for heavy criticism from viewers on X. During Serbia v the Netherlands, the platform has filled up with complaints about the Utrecht commentator.

At half-time, the Netherlands lead the Serbs 0-1 after Mexx Meerdink coolly converted the penalty won by Crysencio Summerville on his full debut in the starting XI. But viewers watching the Nations League match seem more irritated by the commentator on duty.

After 12 minutes, Sasa Lukic brought down Cody Gakpo with a sliding tackle. In the incident, the forward got his leg trapped between the Serbian's legs. Gakpo eventually had to go off injured. Grueter called it a 'nasty foul'.

"Here too, the commentator is once again being an arsehole regarding the foul on Gakpo. Lukic plays the ball and Gakpo kicks against his leg!", writes Ron. Ed is not impressed with Grueter either. "Oh no... The commentator on the football today is Grueter. Talking rubbish into space, as every time with him."

Grueter has also been criticised for his choice of words when Meerdink took the penalty. He referred to Antonín Panenka, who first produced his famous chipped penalty in the same stadium 50 years ago.

"It is well known that we have dreadful chatterboxes at NOS. That Grueter really takes the biscuit. Why assume that a newly capped international is going to do a Panenka because Panenka once did that at that goal? Knows absolutely nothing about the game!", Jan judges.

One post on X reads: "Grueter is once again busily leafing through his book of nonsense messages. He rattles on and on and nothing sensible comes out." Another says: "What a windbag as a commentator. Please make a substitution."























