Video: Yamal spoils Mbappe's attempt to steal the Ballon d'Or in a crazy chase

Less than two weeks before the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, an AI-generated video has set social media alight, skewering the fierce battle between the world's biggest stars for football's most important individual prize.

Artificial intelligence company "Blue Horizon" produced the clip, which has spread like wildfire since Monday evening. More than 11 million views in under 24 hours on "X" and "Instagram". The football world can talk about little else.

Running for roughly three minutes, the video gathers the leading contenders in London, where the ceremony takes place on 26 October. Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia all make it inside the hall. Vinicius Junior doesn't. He's turned away and accused of not being who he says he is, a mocking nod to the bizarre theory that a lookalike has replaced him given his physical transformation and patchy performances since the start of the season.

Then, just as the presenters prepared to announce the winner, the whole thing collapsed. Someone bolted with the trophy, leaving the guests stunned and setting off a Hollywood-style chase through the streets of London, narrated by Paul Chuckle.





Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham all joined the pursuit, though Bellingham got held up by a fan demanding a selfie and telling him he wouldn't be winning the Ballon d'Or anyway. Harry Kane jumped on a motorbike. Rodri managed one stride before pulling up injured.

With everyone closing in, the thief's face was revealed: Kylian Mbappe, winner of the 2025 Ballon d'Or. Dembele promptly crashed into a lamppost. Jack Grealish emerged from a cafe and dumped Mbappe on the ground, the trophy spilling loose. Haaland scooped it up, only for Lamine Yamal to appear on horseback and snatch it from his hands. Kane was about to reel in his rival when a bus driven by Lionel Messi stopped him dead.

It ends with a fiery confrontation between "the two best players in the world", as the Barcelona forward puts it, after France team-mate Michael Olise rescued Mbappe on horseback. The final seconds show the France captain striding towards his opponent, Ballon d'Or still in hand.

One user commented: "This should be the official promotional video for the Ballon d'Or!", while another added: "It's the best AI video I've ever seen, it looks incredibly realistic." The clip has also raised questions over image rights, as none of those featured appear to have given their consent.

No clear favourite has emerged for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with voting closed on 28 September. Harry Kane, who has kept his media appearances to a minimum, heads the bookmakers' lists. Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe complete the top three.



