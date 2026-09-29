Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Spain v Croatia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD2Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Video: Yamal scores a 'masterpiece' after 26 touches in 70 seconds

Spain vs Croatia
Spain
Croatia
UEFA Nations League A
L. Yamal
Spain
Croatia

The match in the UEFA Nations League

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring for Spain against Croatia tonight, the Barcelona star striking in the second-round clash of the UEFA Nations League.

He found the net inside two minutes, capping a superb Spanish move. Spain had beaten England 3-2 in the first round, and Lamine scored the opener in the second minute that night too.

Spanish newspaper "AS" called the goal "a work of art after 26 touches in 70 seconds".

The build-up played out like an exhibition: 70 seconds, 26 touches, and Croatia's first involvement was the restart after they had already gone behind.

 That was the opening at the Bizkaia stadium. It took Spain just a minute to show the world Luis de la Fuente's high-intensity, possession-based style.

Lamine's strike is now the fastest in the UEFA Nations League, beating his own effort at Wembley. Winning the sport's most coveted trophy has done nothing to dull the world champions' hunger, nor their appetite for a footballing spectacle.



ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google