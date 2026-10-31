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FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
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Video: Yamal responds to his Ballon d'Or disappointment: a brace and an assist on a night of rediscovered sparkle

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
L. Yamal
Spain

Barcelona hit four

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Lamine Yamal answered his critics in style. Barcelona's star had endured recent defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, along with the blow of missing out on the 2026 Ballon d'Or, but he responded with an exceptional display against Deportivo Alavés. Two goals and an assist proved he can rediscover his spark and keep his remarkable numbers ticking over in the Catalan shirt.

The 19-year-old seized his chance against Alavés, striking up a telling understanding with team-mate Fermín López, who in turn carved out more than one opening for him. Yamal had a hand in Barcelona's second goal, threading a decisive pass to Fermín in the 23rd minute, and the midfielder finished with a powerful low strike into the net.

Three minutes later, Yamal nearly got on the scoresheet himself. He collected a pass from Fermín inside the penalty area but dragged his shot just wide of the post.

Back he came to threaten the Alavés goal in the 35th minute, meeting an excellent Adeyemi cross with a powerful close-range effort inside the six-yard box. Sivera stood tall and brilliantly kept it out with his chest.

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His moment finally arrived in first-half stoppage time. Yamal drove Barcelona forward on an organised attack that ended with the ball reaching João Cancelo inside the box, and the Portuguese laid it off to the young winger. Yamal lashed a first-time left-footed strike into the left corner of Sivera's net, the team's fourth goal in the opening minute of added time.

His celebration said it all. He grabbed the Barcelona crest on his shirt and pulled it out to show the fans, a pointed statement of his loyalty to the club. It came after a bruising spell that followed those defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid and his third-place finish in the Ballon d'Or race.

One goal was not enough for the number 10. He struck again in the second half with a moment of real quality, latching onto a precise Gabriel Jesus pass in the 64th minute, bearing down one-on-one on the Alavés keeper before dinking a delightful left-footed chip over Sivera and across the line.

That goal took Yamal to 12 for the season: 10 in La Liga and two in the UEFA Champions League. He has also racked up 11 assists, seven in La Liga and four in the Champions League, pushing his combined goal contributions to 23. Fresh proof of his huge impact on Barcelona's attack.

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