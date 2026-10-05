France turned a deficit against Belgium into a crushing 4-1 win after Les Bleus' attack exploded in the second half. Zinedine Zidane and his stars flipped the contest on its head inside 14 minutes in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League.

Les Bleus had gone into the match looking to strengthen their lead at the top, but Dodi Lukebakio dealt them a blow in the 35th minute, capitalising on a superb decisive pass from Romeo Lavia. The visitors took their single-goal advantage into the break.

Zidane refused to give up. He made his move in the second half, bringing on the trio of Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and Désiré Doué in place of Ousmane Dembélé, Akliouche and Bradley Barcola.

Fourteen minutes was all France needed to turn the tables. In the 77th minute, Doué unleashed a superb low shot from outside the box that settled in the left corner of Belgium's goal and brought the hosts level.

Four minutes later, Olise clipped a well-executed low cross into the penalty area. Cherki met it with a single touch, deceiving the goalkeeper and finding the net to put France ahead 2-1 in the 81st minute.

Olise kept shining. He made the difference again in the 88th minute, collecting a pass from Doué inside the box and firing straight into the net for France's third.









The Bayern Munich star wasn't done. He returned in the 90th minute to score the fourth, latching onto another Doué pass and slipping the ball straight between the goalkeeper's legs to seal a big win.

A frustrating deficit had become an attacking festival, built on Zidane's decisive substitutions and the brilliance of Olise, Doué and Cherki. Les Bleus continued to soar at the top of the group.

The win lifted France to 10 points at the summit, three clear of second-placed Italy on 7.

Belgium, under Dutch coach Mark van Bommel, stayed frozen on 6 points. Turkey prop up the group without a single point.















