Video: with the foreign players present, Al-Hilal's players raise the Saudi flag after the Al-Sadd match

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A fine gesture from the players of "Al-Zaeem"

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Al Hilal's players made a point of raising the flag of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after their match against Qatar's Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Saudi side beat hosts Al Sadd 2-0 on Tuesday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha, in the second round of the league phase of the Asian competition.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" published a video clip from the stadium after the final whistle. It showed all of Al Hilal's players holding the flag of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia before posing for a photograph with it in front of the fans.

Most of the squad joined in, including the foreign players who featured against Al Sadd.

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Recent events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the past few hours lie behind the gesture, and they have prompted many players to express their support and solidarity.

Cristiano Ronaldo led the way. The Al Nassr captain made his feelings known after the 3-1 win over Uzbekistan's Neftchi on Monday in the second round of the league phase of the Asian competition.

Victory took Al Hilal's tally to 6 points, placing them third in the West group of the Asian competition, behind the UAE's Al Ain and Iran's Esteghlal Tehran on goal difference.