Al-Nassr fans rallied behind their star man Cristiano Ronaldo amid his row with the club's former coach Jorge Jesus, now in charge of the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo had walked out of the Portugal camp in Denmark last week, accusing Jesus of breaking a promise to him twice in a statement posted on his official accounts last Tuesday.

Back with Al-Nassr, the Portuguese returned for the Riyadh derby against Al-Diriyah today, Friday, at Al-Awwal Park, in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Saudi journalist Ali Al-Anzi lifted the lid before kick-off on how Al-Nassr's supporters planned to back Ronaldo from the Al-Awwal Park stands.

On every seat they laid a letter from Ronaldo's famous "CR7" logo, each one carrying pictures of the Portuguese star in the shirts of the clubs he has represented, along with his national team.

The Al-Alami faithful were determined to make the gesture for their captain, even if it came at the expense of a former coach who steered them to the Saudi League title last season.

Al-Nassr go into the Al-Diriyah clash fourth in the table, three points adrift of leaders Al-Qadsiah, though they have a game in hand.