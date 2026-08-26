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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Video: with an assist from Sobirjan, Abou Al-Shamat puts Al-Ahly ahead against Auckland

Al Ahli vs Auckland FC
Al Ahli
Auckland FC
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
S. Abu Al-Shamat
Saudi Arabia
New Zealand

The match in the FIFA Club World Cup

Saleh Abu Al-Shamat fired Al-Ahli Saudi ahead against New Zealand's Auckland in the 2026 Intercontinental Cup for clubs.

His goal arrived in the 63rd minute. Eduard Spertsyan tore down the right flank, reached the edge of the penalty area and slipped a superb pass through to Abu Al-Shamat, who steered it home with his first touch of the match.

The Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, Al-Raqi's fortress in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is staging the clash as part of the first round of the Intercontinental Cup for clubs.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Waiting in the next stage are South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, who will face the winner in the competition pitting the champions of Asia, Africa and Oceania against one another.



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