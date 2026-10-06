Video: with a perfect record, Spain turn the tables on Croatia and book their place in the quarter-finals

Spain snatched a dramatic 2-1 win away to Croatia tonight in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

A fourth win on the bounce keeps Spain's record perfect. They sit top on 12 points and have already booked their place in the quarter-finals.

Croatia, meanwhile, are stuck on 3 points in third.

Ivan Perisic put the hosts ahead in the 18th minute. The veteran forward pounced on a rebound from Unai Simon and buried it.









Spain were struggling to find their rhythm, and Croatia threw everything into every attack.

The visitors came out firing in the second half and levelled through Mikel Merino in the 61st minute.









The equaliser arrived after wave upon wave of pressure, the Arsenal forward finishing off a spell in which Spain dominated the ball and carried the greater threat.

Perisic then picked up a second yellow in the 78th minute for a blatant foul on Cucurella, reducing Croatia to ten men.

Spain pressed home the advantage and kept pushing for the winner. Mikel Merino delivered it in the 89th minute, his second of the night and his side's second.







