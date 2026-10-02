Video: with a historic hat-trick, Belgium deepen Turkey's wounds and threaten Italy in the UEFA Nations League

Belgium are back to winning ways, and they did it in style with a thumping victory that piled more misery on Turkey in the 2027 UEFA Nations League.

The Red Devils ran out 3-0 winners when the two sides met at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium on Friday, in the third round of the group stage.

Two veterans stole the show. Kevin De Bruyne grabbed a brace, while Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to add the third.

De Bruyne broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 10th minute, beating a defender before slotting the ball low to the goalkeeper's left.

The Napoli midfielder doubled his tally, and Belgium's lead, on the hour mark, unleashing a rocket from outside the box that the Turkish goalkeeper could do nothing about.

Lukaku made his mark soon after. The substitute turned home a low cross with his right foot in the 76th minute to make it three.

Belgium needed this one. They had fallen to a last-gasp single-goal defeat against France in their previous outing.

Victory lifts their tally to six points, putting them second in Group One, a single point behind France ahead of a mouthwatering clash next Monday.

De Bruyne and company sit above Italy, third in the group on four points, with the Azzurri now facing the prospect of missing out on a semi-final spot.

Turkey, meanwhile, slumped to a third defeat on the bounce. They prop up the group without a single point.



