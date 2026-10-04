Egypt's friendly against South Africa on Sunday evening served up a strange moment involving Pharaohs head coach Hossam Hassan, who found himself caught on camera in an amusing situation as his side went about making one of their substitutions.

The Pharaohs lost 1-0 at Cairo Stadium in a game both teams used to prepare for upcoming commitments. Bongokuhle Dithejane scored the only goal in the 51st minute, pouncing on a mistimed rush off his line by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir before rolling the ball easily into the net.

Trailing by a goal, Hassan looked to inject fresh energy into his ranks in the 69th minute. He made two changes, bringing on Ahmed Sayed Zizo and Hamza Abdelkarim as Egypt chased an equaliser.

With the coaching staff poised to make the switches, Mostafa Zeko popped up in front of the cameras ready to leave the pitch. Hassan then clocked the player, turned to the administrative staff behind him and suddenly asked: "Who said Zeko?".

Hassan duly kept Zeko on. Instead, the decision went the other way, with Omar Marmoush hauled off in his place, the moment captured by the cameras and drawing plenty of attention.

Egypt pushed hard after the break but couldn't change the scoreline. They dominated possession yet failed to make it count, and South Africa clung to their lead until the final whistle to seal a 1-0 win.







