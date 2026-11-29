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Englishman Ivan Toney once again proved himself one of Al-Ahli's most important attacking weapons, leading his side from behind to a 3-1 win over Al-Taawoun in the 13th round of the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. It was further confirmation that the team rely heavily on his goalscoring ability to settle difficult matches. The English striker's influence was not limited to scoring goals. It extended to creating play and taking responsibility for leading the team at decisive moments.

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Toney's brilliance against Al-Taawoun reopened the debate over how much Al-Ahli depend on him, particularly as the team's technical level has wavered at times this season. Nasser Al-Shamrani, the former Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Saudi Arabia striker, tackled the issue on the programme "Dawrina Ghair". His verdict was blunt: the Englishman is carrying the team on his shoulders and finding the answers when the rest of the side are struggling.

"In all honesty, Toney is the one carrying Al-Ahli," Al-Shamrani said. "Technically, the team are heading to the left, with inconsistent form, while Toney is the one taking them in the right direction." His value, Al-Shamrani explained, goes well beyond being the team's top scorer. Toney leads, helps his team-mates and fills different roles during a match.

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Toney doesn't wait for the ball to reach the penalty area to make an impact, the former Al-Hilal striker added. He sometimes drops back into midfield to help build attacks and plays the passes that let his team-mates push forward.

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The Al-Taawoun game backed up Al-Shamrani's point. Nedim Bajrami put Al-Ahli behind in the 39th minute, but Toney stepped in to rescue his side, equalising in the second minute of first-half stoppage time from Eduard Spertsyan's pass. In the 72nd minute he put Al-Ahli ahead from the penalty spot. That was his second of the game.

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He wasn't done after his brace. Toney set up the third goal for Matheus Goncalves in the 89th minute as Al-Ahli sealed a 3-1 victory.

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Al-Shamrani then put a tough question to Al-Ahli: how would they cope if their English striker's form dipped? What, he asked, would the team have done had Toney not been at his best?

Exceptional numbers put Toney top of the scoring charts

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Toney now has 16 goals after 13 Saudi Pro League matches, the most by any player at this stage of the competition. That beats the previous mark shared by several strikers. Syrian star Omar Al Somah held the record with 15 goals at the same stage of the 2014-2015 season, while Wesley, Rivas and Cristiano Ronaldo each scored 14 after the same number of matches.

According to broadcaster Khalid Al-Shenaif on "Dawrina Ghair", Toney has also become the world's top scorer at club level in 2026 after taking his tally to 42 goals.

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Read also: Video: Al-Ahli or the Premier League? Toney reveals his stance on leaving