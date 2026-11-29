Englishman Ivan Toney once again proved himself one of Al-Ahli's most important attacking weapons, leading his side from behind to a 3-1 win over Al-Taawoun in the 13th round of the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. It was further confirmation that the team rely heavily on his goalscoring ability to settle difficult matches. The English striker's influence was not limited to scoring goals. It extended to creating play and taking responsibility for leading the team at decisive moments.
Toney's brilliance against Al-Taawoun reopened the debate over how much Al-Ahli depend on him, particularly as the team's technical level has wavered at times this season. Nasser Al-Shamrani, the former Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Saudi Arabia striker, tackled the issue on the programme "Dawrina Ghair". His verdict was blunt: the Englishman is carrying the team on his shoulders and finding the answers when the rest of the side are struggling.
"In all honesty, Toney is the one carrying Al-Ahli," Al-Shamrani said. "Technically, the team are heading to the left, with inconsistent form, while Toney is the one taking them in the right direction." His value, Al-Shamrani explained, goes well beyond being the team's top scorer. Toney leads, helps his team-mates and fills different roles during a match.
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Toney doesn't wait for the ball to reach the penalty area to make an impact, the former Al-Hilal striker added. He sometimes drops back into midfield to help build attacks and plays the passes that let his team-mates push forward.
The Al-Taawoun game backed up Al-Shamrani's point. Nedim Bajrami put Al-Ahli behind in the 39th minute, but Toney stepped in to rescue his side, equalising in the second minute of first-half stoppage time from Eduard Spertsyan's pass. In the 72nd minute he put Al-Ahli ahead from the penalty spot. That was his second of the game.
He wasn't done after his brace. Toney set up the third goal for Matheus Goncalves in the 89th minute as Al-Ahli sealed a 3-1 victory.
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Al-Shamrani then put a tough question to Al-Ahli: how would they cope if their English striker's form dipped? What, he asked, would the team have done had Toney not been at his best?
Exceptional numbers put Toney top of the scoring charts
Toney now has 16 goals after 13 Saudi Pro League matches, the most by any player at this stage of the competition. That beats the previous mark shared by several strikers. Syrian star Omar Al Somah held the record with 15 goals at the same stage of the 2014-2015 season, while Wesley, Rivas and Cristiano Ronaldo each scored 14 after the same number of matches.
According to broadcaster Khalid Al-Shenaif on "Dawrina Ghair", Toney has also become the world's top scorer at club level in 2026 after taking his tally to 42 goals.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
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Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
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