Sports broadcaster Waleed Al-Farraj has lifted the lid on the guard of honour staged for Mohammed Al-Owais, the Al Hilal and Saudi national team goalkeeper, during the Al Hilal v Al Ittihad clasico. The scene sparked widespread debate among fans, not least because the celebration of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" took place inside the stadium of "Al Zaeem", and ahead of a meeting with one of its biggest domestic rivals.

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Al-Owais had appeared carrying the Gulf 27 trophy before kick-off, amid a guard of honour formed by the players of Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, in celebration of the Saudi national team winning the fourth title in its history.

Some fans objected. They questioned why the honouring of the national team was linked to one of the clubs, especially since Al-Owais plays for Al Hilal.

Speaking on his programme "Sport with Waleed", Al-Farraj explained that the idea of the tribute did not come from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. It began with a proposal from Al Hilal, who wanted to celebrate the national team captain after the Gulf achievement. The federation then approved the initiative, and the event was held ahead of the clasico.

Al-Farraj said: "It was a proposal from Al Hilal that the captain of the Saudi national team be honoured after the recent crowning as Arabian Gulf Cup winners, and the federation approved it. There is no bias in the matter at all."

The sports broadcaster added that the tribute was not proposed by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, noting that even if the idea had come from the Saudi Pro League, holding the celebration during the clasico would have been appropriate, given that the match is one of the most prominent fixtures of the current season and attracts a large following.

,It is worth noting that Al Hilal beat Al Ittihad 3-2 yesterday, Saturday, at the "Kingdom Arena", in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Those clarifications answer some of the questions about the background to the scene, especially given that Fahad Al-Mufarrej, the current executive director of the Saudi national team, has a long history of administrative work with Al Hilal. Al-Farraj's statements still point to the club itself as the source of the initiative, with nothing to prove that Al-Mufarrej's Al Hilal background was the reason behind the organising of the guard of honour.