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FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-REAL MADRIDAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Video: violent clashes in the Metropolitano stadium tunnel and two red cards between the halves of the Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

Tension was the theme of the encounter

Sunday's Madrid derby boiled over, with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid players squaring up in the tunnel.

The two sides met at the Wanda Metropolitano and headed for the break locked at 0-0. That was when tempers flared in the tunnel, players and members of both backroom and administrative staff clashing on their way off the pitch.

The referee settled it by sending off two people, one from each camp, according to "Mundo Deportivo".

One of Atletico's coaching staff walked, as did one of Jose Mourinho's assistants at Real Madrid.

 Antonio Rudiger and Hojlund also went at it, and the referee had to pull them apart. Neither was dismissed.

The first half had been littered with fouls and flashpoints, forcing the referee to step in time and again. Ortiz Arias turned to VAR to sort out a case of mistaken identity. Real Madrid, meanwhile, wanted a red card for Kang-in over a violent tackle from behind on Valverde, but got nothing.



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