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LASK v Celtic - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Play-Offs Second LegGetty Images Sport
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

Video: Under the watchful eye of Haitham Hassan: a stunning comeback dumps Celtic out of the Champions League

LASK vs Celtic
LASK
Celtic
Champions League Qualification
H. Hassan
Austria
Scotland
Egypt

A disappointing result for the Egyptian star's teammates

Celtic crashed out of the 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League in stunning fashion. The Scottish side lost 5-1 to Austria's LASK in the second leg of the league phase play-off round, the hosts overturning their aggregate deficit to complete a historic comeback and seal qualification.

Having won the first leg 3-0, Celtic watched LASK claw the tie back during the return fixture, the Austrians reaching the league phase with a 5-4 aggregate triumph.

Egypt international Haitham Hassan spent the entire match on Celtic's bench without playing a single minute.

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Callum McGregor opened the scoring for Celtic in the 21st minute, and the Scots looked set to book their place. LASK hit back quickly, though, Moses Usor levelling in the 32nd minute before Robert Ljubicic added a second at the start of the second half in the 48th minute.

Premiership
Celtic crest
Celtic
CEL
Falkirk crest
Falkirk
FAL
Bundesliga
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
Altach crest
Altach
ALT




Relentless in their pressure, the hosts struck a third through Samuel Adeniran in the 58th minute. Florian Flecker then netted a fourth in the 90th minute, levelling the aggregate and forcing extra time.


Adeniran struck again in extra time, his second of the night and LASK's fifth in the 109th minute, sealing a ticket to the league phase. He even missed a penalty in the 115th minute, but it mattered little.

LASK book their place in the Champions League league phase, then, while Celtic tumble out despite their first-leg cushion. It ranks among the most remarkable comebacks the qualifiers have seen.

Read also:
"Below par and biased towards Real": the referee for the Real Madrid v Sociedad match revealed

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