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Real Madrid's official channel stepped up its attack on referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández, who took charge of Barcelona's clash with Villarreal. It accused him of overlooking key decisions that helped the Catalan side win, before aiming a sarcastic jibe at the referee and his VAR official that invoked the controversial Negreira case.

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The broadside followed Barcelona's 3-2 win over Villarreal on Sunday evening in Matchday 13 of La Liga. The hosts came from two goals down to win, but several refereeing calls left Villarreal fuming.

Madrid's channel picked through a string of incidents it considered controversial. Top of the list was a João Cancelo shot that clipped the crossbar and went out of play. The referee gave Barcelona a corner. Gerard Martín pulled a goal back from it in the 57th minute.

That should have been a goal kick to Villarreal, the channel argued. It slammed VAR for not stepping in, especially as the goal that followed dragged Barcelona back into the game and turned it on its head.

And that wasn't all. The channel flagged another incident in stoppage time, when Gerard Martín handled against a Villarreal player inside the Barcelona box. That, it insisted, was a penalty. It also took aim directly at Hernández Hernández and VAR official Cuadra Fernández for failing to review it.

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Commenting on the incident, the channel said: "In the 93rd minute, Gerard Martín struck with his hand inside the Barcelona penalty area, and it looks clear to everyone. The referee, Hernández Hernández, was close to the play, but the VAR official did not step in to alert him either." It went on to call the two incidents decisive in Barcelona coming away with the win.

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Madrid's channel signed off with a sarcastic swipe linking the two officials to the Negreira case: "Hernández Hernández on the pitch and Cuadra Fernández on VAR: two referees from the Negreira era." It's the latest escalation in the refereeing row surrounding Barcelona's matches.

On the pitch, Villarreal flew out of the blocks. Tajon Buchanan struck in the fifth minute and Tani Oluwaseyi added a second two minutes later, leaving the Catalan side reeling.

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Barcelona roared back after the break. Gerard Martín pulled one back in the 57th minute and Fermín López levelled four minutes later. Then, in the 67th minute, Villarreal defender Pau Navarro turned the ball into his own net to complete the comeback and seal a 3-2 win.

The result takes Barcelona to 36 points and strengthens their grip on top spot after 13 matches. Real Madrid stay second on 33, three points behind their great rivals, and the two-horse title race rolls on.