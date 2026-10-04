Kristoffer Ajer put Norway ahead against Portugal with a superb strike on Sunday evening, in the fourth round of Group Four in League A of the UEFA Nations League. Joao Cancelo answered almost immediately, levelling with a goal every bit as spectacular.

Ajer struck in the 36th minute, against the run of play. A long free kick from the middle of the pitch dropped into the heart of Norway's attack at the far post, and he teed the ball up with his first touch before lashing a half-volley into the top corner past Diogo Costa. It was a brilliant moment that lit up the match.

Norway's lead lasted barely two minutes. Portugal hit straight back when Joao Cancelo pounced on a long throw-in from Nuno Mendes that reached the edge of the box, firing it first time with power and precision into the top corner. Norwegian goalkeeper Selvik had no answer.

Cancelo's goal in the 38th minute dragged the match back to square one. Portugal had controlled the game from the first whistle but lacked a cutting edge in front of goal. They conceded out of nowhere, then levelled in a flash.