A Turkish vendor has pledged to hand out 500 kilograms of watermelon for free if the Egyptian player Mohamed Salah joins the ranks of Besiktas.

Reports linking the Egyptian pharaoh to a spell in the Turkish league are mounting, following his departure from Liverpool this summer.

An Al Jazeera account specialising in Turkish news posted a video on Instagram of the fruit vendor promising to distribute half a tonne of watermelon should Salah sign for Besiktas.

Turkish network NTVSpor reported at the same time that the crisis over Salah's move to Besiktas is close to being resolved. The club have reached an agreement with the player, and his agent's commission represents the final obstacle to completing the deal.

Club management, headed by Serdal Adali, have continued negotiations with Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas, quietly and in a strategic manner, despite his high financial demands.

Abbas had requested a commission of 35%, according to the reports, but he began gradually lowering his demands. That brought the contracts close to the final signing stage.

Besiktas have become close to officially announcing the Salah deal, the reports confirmed, as soon as the final details are agreed with the player's agent.