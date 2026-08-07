Video: Torn ligaments and shattered cartilage: horrific injury ends La Liga star's season before it begins

Getafe suffered a harsh blow just days before the start of the Spanish league campaign. Medical tests confirmed a serious injury sustained by forward Christantus Uche during the friendly against Monaco, and he now requires surgery that will sideline him for the entire 2026-2027 season.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the MRI scan the player underwent the day after the match showed multiple tears in his right knee affecting the ligaments and the menisci. The injury requires an operation in the coming days, followed by a lengthy period of rehabilitation and recovery.

Tragedy

The injury struck in the final minutes at the Stade Louis II, while the Spanish side were chasing an equaliser after falling a goal behind.

Uche set off with the ball down the left, trying to lead a late attack, before the Frenchman Christian Mawissa came in forcefully to stop him.

That challenge twisted the player's right leg violently. The scene sparked concern among the players of both teams and the coaching and medical staff alike.

Unable to continue, the Nigerian forward received swift treatment from Getafe's medical team before leaving the pitch on a stretcher.

Getafe's initial assessment after the match spoke only of a "bruise". Subsequent tests dashed any hopes that the injury was minor, revealing severe damage to the components of the knee.

An entire season out of contention

The nature of the injury rules Uche out for the whole 2026-2027 season, a blow that lands at an extremely difficult time for both player and club.

He had been looking forward to the new campaign as an important stage in his career with the Madrid side, having returned after his loan spell ended last season. Getafe hoped he would be one of the key figures in their project, especially with the club preparing for a new European adventure in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Now the injury has turned those calculations upside down, leaving the coaching staff facing an early crisis just one week before the Spanish league gets under way.

Psychological shock for the player

The damage runs beyond the physical. Uche is going through a difficult psychological state after learning the extent of the injury, according to "AS", which reported that the player received the news of his lengthy absence with great shock.

The Nigerian forward now faces a gruelling journey of treatment and rehabilitation. It begins with surgery and continues with a long programme to regain his fitness, at a time when he was gearing up to start the season with Getafe and feature in Europe.