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FBL-ASIA-2023-MATCH50-IRN-QATAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Video: thrilling minutes: Qatar take the lead and the UAE refuse to surrender at Gulf Cup 27

UAE vs Qatar
UAE
Qatar
Gulf Cup
United Arab Emirates
Qatar

A match for top spot in the group

  The closing minutes of the first half served up plenty of drama as the UAE met Qatar in the final round of Group Two at Gulf Cup 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Both sides went at each other's goals for the opening 32 minutes without reward. The next minute changed everything.

Almoez Ali broke the deadlock for Qatar, latching onto a superb cross inside the box and firing it straight past the keeper.



Refusing to trail at the break, the UAE hit back through Ali Saleh in the 45+4 minute to level things up.



Both teams had already booked their semi-final places the previous round. Today's meeting is all about top spot in the group.


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