Santos forward Neymar was shown a straight red card on Saturday after putting his hand over his mouth during an apparent altercation with a Bahia player, in the two sides' encounter in the 32nd round of the Brazilian league.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the number 10 was talking with Bahia's Rodrigo Nestor in the centre circle before the start of the second half when he put his hand over his mouth and said something to the Salvador side's midfielder.

Nestor went straight to the referee to report the behaviour of the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star.

Before play resumed, the video assistant referee called the referee over and showed him footage of Neymar covering his mouth.

The referee brandished a straight red card in his face, deeming the forward's behaviour to fall under what is known as the "Vinicius Junior law", which is applied in the Brazilian league.

This was not the first flashpoint between the pair. Nestor and Neymar had already clashed during the first half.

Speaking to Sport TV at the break, the Bahia midfielder took aim at Neymar.

Nestor said he had gone to shake Neymar's hand, only for the former Brazil international to fire the ball at his body.

"After that, I heard a series of words," Nestor said. "My parents raised me extremely well, I am very grateful to them, and I know well where I came from. I was born in Itaquera, and reaching the position I have reached was difficult, and I am proud to wear the Bahia shirt. He knows what he said to me. That was a lack of respect for me and for the Bahia shirt."

Turning to the Santos star, he added: "He is a role model for everyone as a player, but he failed today on a personal level because of the way he spoke. One should not behave in this way. My parents raised me extremely well, and I thank them for the upbringing they gave me. I would never say something like that."

Asked again what exactly Neymar had said, Nestor refused to repeat the number 10's words, explaining that he would not do so "because there are children watching, and what happened was not good".