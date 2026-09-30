Qatar and the UAE shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, closing out the group stage of Gulf Cup 27 in Saudi Arabia.

The point took each side to seven, with the UAE finishing top of the second group on goal difference.

Almoez Ali opened the scoring for Qatar, latching onto a superb cross inside the box and firing straight into the net.









The UAE refused to buckle. Rather than head into the break behind, they levelled through Ali Saleh in the 45+4th minute.









Both sides went hunting for a winner after the restart, but neither could find one, and the game finished 1-1.

That result sets up a semi-final between the UAE and Oman, while Saudi Arabia meet Qatar in the other tie of the same round.