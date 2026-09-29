Musab Al-Shaqsi scored the strangest goal of Gulf Cup 27 as Oman faced Kuwait.

The Omanis pulled off a thrilling win, overturning a one-goal deficit to beat Kuwait 3-1 on Tuesday at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. The clash came in the third and final round of the group stage.

Al-Shaqsi grabbed Oman's third in the 84th minute, heading home a cross from a free kick.

That goal was enough to send Oman through to the semi-finals on the fair play rule. Their players had picked up 7 yellow cards, one fewer than Iraq's 8.

Then came the twist. Al-Shaqsi celebrated so wildly that he whipped off his shirt, earning himself a yellow card. That booking levelled both sides on 8 cards apiece and left them equal in every department.

Iraq and Oman both sit on 4 points. Both drew their opening match 1-1, both scored 4 goals and conceded 5, and both collected 8 yellow cards with no red cards.

Organisers will now stage a draw at one of the hotels in Jeddah to decide who goes through between Iraq and Oman, with nothing left to separate them.

Iraq threw away qualification after losing 2-0 to Saudi Arabia at the same time, leaving them to sweat on the draw with their Omani counterparts.



