Video: The secret behind the meeting between Riyad Mahrez and Lamine Yamal in France

A meeting between Algerian star Riyad Mahrez and young Spaniard Lamine Yamal captured the attention of football fans, after the pair appeared together during the summer holidays in the French town of Saint-Tropez, just days before the start of the new football season.

Yamal's appearance came off the back of an exceptional summer. He led Spain to the 2026 World Cup title, writing more history at just nineteen years old, two years after helping La Roja to glory at Euro 2024.

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Mahrez, meanwhile, is enjoying his summer break after the end of his journey with Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli. He delivered notable continental success there, leading the team to the AFC Champions League Elite title in two consecutive editions. Everyone now awaits his next destination before the new season kicks off.

Saint-Tropez, on the French Riviera, hosted the meeting. The town ranks among the most prominent summer destinations for celebrities and sports stars around the world, thanks to its luxurious tourist atmosphere.

Social media users shared a video clip of the moment. Mahrez appeared seated at one of the dining tables before Yamal approached him, and the pair took a quick selfie in a friendly atmosphere.

Once the photo was done, Mahrez embraced Yamal, a gesture that sparked plenty of reaction among fans. The Spanish star then left immediately, ending a brief encounter between two of the biggest names in world football right now.



