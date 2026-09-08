The Technical Committee of Referees at the Royal Spanish Football Federation have hit back at José Mourinho, the Portuguese head coach of Real Madrid, after the row that blew up following Los Blancos' 1-0 defeat to Real Betis.

Mourinho took aim at Iglesias Villanueva, the VAR official for the Real Madrid and Real Betis match, at a press conference on Monday. He asked: "Why was the penalty against Betis not retaken? Is it because the VAR was not aware of the rules? Or because it did not want to?".

Mbappé had missed the spot-kick, and Real Madrid wanted it retaken because one of the Betis players stepped into the penalty area before it was struck. The referee waved their protests away.

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Reviewing the round's key decisions on the "Review Time" programme, the Technical Committee of Referees offered its verdict: "Mbappé takes the penalty, and Vieites saves it; then Bartra pounces on the rebound and clears it out for a corner. At the moment the ball was struck, one of Bartra's feet was in the air and the other was in contact with the ground".

It went on to cite the International Football Association Board's ruling: "If a player is in the air when the penalty is taken, his position is determined based on the expected position of his feet had they been in contact with the ground. The 'in the air' rule is only applied when the entire body is lifted off the ground".

On that basis, the committee ruled that VAR got it right in not ordering the penalty to be retaken: "Bartra was not in the air because one of his feet was in contact with the ground. Nor did he step onto the penalty arc. Bartra committed no infringement. The penalty should not be retaken. It is the correct decision by the referee and the VAR".







