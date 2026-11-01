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Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: The last straw: Did the famous Manchester United fan cut his hair after the defeat to Chelsea?

Match
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League
M. Carrick
England

Continued letdown: 757 days

Frank Illett, the Manchester United supporter known as "The United Strand", stunned his followers with a video in which he appeared with his head completely shaved, after his famous challenge reached 103 matches without a haircut.

Illett made his name by refusing to cut his hair until Manchester United won five games on the bounce. He opened the video on his Instagram account with the phrase: "Enough.. I've had it", before appearing with a shaved head and running through his choices for a hairstyle to suit the next stage.

The scene turned out to be part of a promotional campaign for an artificial intelligence platform. Illett ended the video confirming the challenge was not over, saying: "The challenge is still ongoing, and I am committed to it, and I will not cut my hair until Manchester United win five consecutive matches."

He also posted another video on Facebook confirming the challenge was still on, following the defeat to Chelsea, saying: "A new defeat, no surprises."

Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

SUN

SUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

CHE

CHE

It all began on 5 October 2024, when Illett pledged not to visit the barber until Manchester United won five official matches in a row. He reckoned it would take only a few months.

Five managers have since taken charge of the team, on an interim and permanent basis, without ever hitting the target: Erik ten Hag, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ruben Amorim, Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick. His challenge now stands at 103 matches and 757 days, up to the Chelsea game yesterday, Saturday 31 October 2026.

Read also: Was Manchester City wronged? The former head of the referees' committee can't believe what happened

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