Video: 'The last dance' holds a surprise: Messi bids farewell to Argentina in a different way

Lionel Messi is preparing to bring the curtain down on his international career with Argentina. The friendly against Benin has been set for 6 October, and it is widely expected to be the 39-year-old's final appearance in his country's shirt.

Adidas have unveiled a special shirt for the occasion, a tribute to Messi during the closing chapter of his time with the national team. Its details draw on the most prominent symbols of his history with Argentina.

On the back sits the number 10 in gold, overlapping the centre of the sun from the Argentine flag, which also runs through the fabric of the shirt. The design fuses the national team's identity with the historic standing of its captain.

The tribute reflects an extraordinary career. Messi has played 207 international matches, scored 125 goals, led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title and won the Ballon d'Or seven times.

Before the Benin match, Argentina face two friendlies: Bolivia on 30 September and Burkina Faso on 3 October. Messi will sit out both.

All eyes then turn to 6 October. It could mark the end of a historic era for one of the greatest players football has ever seen.