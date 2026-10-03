Mohammed Al-Owais was lifted onto the shoulders of his Saudi Arabia team-mates after sending them into the final of the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia beat Qatar on penalties after a goalless stalemate through normal and extra time at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Saturday, in the semi-final of the Gulf tournament.

Al-Owais was the hero of the shoot-out. He kept out spot-kicks from Jassem Jaber and Khokhi Bouallam to seal a 3-2 win for Saudi Arabia.

Bouallam's effort was something special. Al-Owais saved it first time, only for the kick to be retaken because he had come off his line, yet he denied it again on the second attempt.

Those saves earned Al-Owais the man of the match award, as confirmed by the Gulf Cup Football Federation.

His team-mates knew exactly who had carried them to the final. The Al-Hilal goalkeeper was hoisted aloft at full time, the biggest reason they were through.

This was Al-Owais at his best again, echoing the form he showed at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, not least in the opening group-stage match against Uruguay that finished 1-1.

Saudi Arabia will now meet the winner of Oman against the UAE in the Gulf 27 final next Tuesday, back at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.