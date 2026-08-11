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Al Hilal v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Video: The golden substitute: En-Nesyri paves the way for Al-Ittihad's talent to succeed Diaby

Al-Jazira vs Al Ittihad
Al-Jazira
Al Ittihad
AFC Champions League Elite Qualification
Y. En-Nesyri
M. Al-Sahafi
M. Diaby
Morocco
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Morocco
France

Has "the Dean" found a replacement for the French winger?

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, the Al-Ittihad striker, has paved the way for the club's young talent to succeed French winger Moussa Diaby in the coming period.

Al-Ittihad faced Al-Jazira on Tuesday at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, in the preliminary round of qualifying for the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.

With Al-Ittihad already three goals up, Marwan Al-Sahafi added a fourth in the 68th minute.

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The goal arrived just minutes after Al-Sahafi replaced Diaby on the right wing, tucking home a fine low cross from En-Nesyri.

That strike could hand Al-Sahafi the first-choice right wing berth next season, should Diaby move on. The Frenchman has been linked with Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen.

At 22, Al-Sahafi ranks among the brightest rising talents in Saudi football and at Al-Ittihad. He spent the past two seasons on loan in the Belgian league with Beerschot and Royal Antwerp.

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