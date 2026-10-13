An early goal opened the Spaniards' path to the three points
Atletico Madrid broke a long-standing hoodoo in the Champions League with a thrilling 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Metropolitano in the second round of the league phase, making their numerical advantage count.
Never before had Atletico beaten an English side in the league phase, or the group stage under the old format, of the Champions League. Seven defeats, four draws. Now, finally, a win.
Manchester United, by contrast, suffered only their second defeat in their last 12 meetings with Spanish teams, having recorded seven wins and three draws.
The result also handed Atletico their first European win of the season and their first three points, after a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool in the opening round. United tasted their first defeat following a 4-0 thrashing of Sevilla in the first round, leaving them stuck on three points.
Michael Carrick's misery deepens. The English side have collected six points from the first six rounds of the Premier League, a disastrous start that leaves the coach under threat of the sack.
A sudden goal
Atletico set a quick tempo and gave their opponents no chance to catch their breath, striking inside the opening minute. Alex Baena broke forward and played a low ball across goal, and Pablo Barrios turned it into the English side's net.
United came to life after the goal and began to threaten the hosts through Bryan Mbeumo, carving out dangerous chances, but they failed to level the score in the first half.
Things almost got worse. Johnny Cardoso found the net again in the 42nd minute, only for the referee to rule it out for a handball by Marcos Llorente, who had supplied the pass.
A red card complicates United's task
In the second half, with Manchester United searching for an equaliser, Carrick's side were dealt a fresh blow.
Leny Yoro brought down Jonathan David as the striker headed clean through on goal and the France international walked for a straight red, leaving United to play the final quarter of an hour with 10 men.
Atletico made the extra man tell. Ademola Lookman doubled the lead in the 79th minute, following up a ball that rebounded off the goalkeeper inside the penalty area.
I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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