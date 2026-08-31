Walid Regragui still calls himself an African champion. The former Morocco boss says he holds that conviction despite losing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final to Senegal, and he used the same conversation to revisit one of his fondest memories as a player: facing Algeria in the quarter-final of the 2004 edition.

Speaking on the "Maghareb Podcast" via the "Atheer" platform, Regragui insisted Morocco did everything possible to win the continental title. Reaching a penalty in the dying minutes of the final, he argued, proved his side came within touching distance of the crown.

"For me as a coach, we did everything to win the title," he explained, before adding: "For me, I am the champion of Africa, whether you like it or not." He believes what Morocco produced across the tournament was enough to deserve the title.

The Africa final crisis

Morocco lost the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final 1-0 to Senegal on home soil. The crisis blew up after the whistle, when the Senegal players protested the decision to award Morocco a penalty and then walked off the pitch.

What followed took the story off the grass entirely. The Confederation of African Football ruled that Senegal had withdrawn from the match and awarded the title to Morocco. Senegal rejected the decision and took it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, leaving the identity of the edition's champion caught in a legal dispute.

Regragui prefers to wait for the legal proceedings to run their course, though he holds firm to his own assessment of what Morocco produced.

"As for us, we produced a great tournament, we were among the best teams or the best and we produced great matches, and as for the final we will wait for what the Court of Arbitration for Sport will say," he said.

"We could have won just as the opponent could have, for me we reached the 90th minute and we got a penalty, had Brahim Diaz scored it we would have been crowned champions, for me I am the champion of Africa," he added.

A match still in Regragui's memory

Away from the row over the 2025 final, Regragui cast his mind back to the 2004 tournament and one of his most memorable outings in a Morocco shirt: the quarter-final against Algeria.

Matches against Algeria, Egypt and Tunisia always carry a special edge, he said, while stressing the need to keep the rivalry sporting.

"When you play against Algeria, Egypt or Tunisia you are playing derbies and you do not want to lose them, but the competition is always in a sporting spirit," he explained.

"For me the Algeria match in the 2004 Africa Cup remains immortal, as it was in the quarter-final and with an exciting scenario, Algeria scored in the 82nd minute then the equaliser came in the dying breaths," he added.

Regragui was part of the Morocco side that reached the final of the 2004 edition in Tunisia before losing to the hosts. That run remains one of the standout chapters of his playing career, years before he returned to lead the Atlas Lions from the dugout.