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Video: Thanks to its rivals’ slip-ups, Al Ahly climbs to the top of the table ahead of Al Hilal and Al Nassr in Roshen

Al Ahli vs Damac FC
Al Ahli
Damac FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Arabia

"Al-Raqi" is going head-to-head with "Al-Zaeem" and "Al-Alamy" for everything

Al-Ahli Jeddah have climbed to the top of the Saudi Roshen League table, where they join their rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, capitalising on their rivals’ slip-ups.

Al-Ahli hosted Damac on Saturday at Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah, in the 27th round of the Saudi Roshen League.

After just three minutes, Al-Raqi opened the scoring through Dhamk defender Dhari Al-Anzi, who scored an own goal after accidentally diverting the ball into his own net.

Read also: Between dream and nightmare... When will Ali Majrashi return to Al-Ahli Jeddah?

With this goal, Al-Ahli became the team to have benefited most from own goals during the current Roshen League season, level with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, as well as Al-Taawoun, with three goals each.

Conversely, Damac have become the team that has conceded the most own goals, with three as well, level with Al-Fateh, Al-Khulood, Al-Fayha and Al-Shabab.

Dhari Al-Anzi has become the third Dhamk player to score an own goal, following Brazilian goalkeeper Kewin and Moroccan defender Jamal Harkas.

It is worth noting that Al-Ahli are competing with Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal for the Saudi League title this season, currently sitting third with 62 points, eight points behind Al-Nassr and two points behind Al-Hilal.

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