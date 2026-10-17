Video: terrifying moments as Emiliano Martinez leaves the pitch on a stretcher

Everton's meeting with Chelsea produced worrying scenes on Saturday. Chelsea's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez suffered a heavy injury after a violent collision at Hill Dickinson Stadium, in the seventh round of the Premier League.

According to "Sky Sports", the incident happened in the 66th minute. Martinez collided heavily with Everton's Branthwaite as a free kick was being taken, and both players went to the ground amid a state of concern inside the stadium.

Branthwaite got up quickly. Martinez's condition appeared more serious, with a number of medical staff surrounding him to provide the necessary treatment during a lengthy stoppage in play.

The network indicated that the Argentine goalkeeper remained motionless on the pitch while the medical staff continued to examine him carefully, a stretcher prepared in case he needed to be carried off. Television showed no replay of the collision, amid the continuing sense of anticipation and concern over the goalkeeper's condition.

By the 70th minute, 21-year-old substitute goalkeeper Mike Penders began preparing to come on, while medical care for Martinez continued amid scenes that caused concern among those present.

Martinez was carried off the pitch on a stretcher in the 73rd minute. Chelsea made their enforced substitution a minute later, bringing on Penders in his place.

Despite the difficult atmosphere surrounding Martinez's departure, the moment carried a historic event for the young goalkeeper. He made his first Premier League appearance at the age of 21 years and 78 days, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to feature for Chelsea in the competition, according to the information provided in the coverage.

Nobody has yet clarified the nature of Martinez's injury or the extent of its seriousness, pending further details on his medical condition.