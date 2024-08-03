VIDEO: Teko Modise beats Steven Pienaar, Themba Zwane, Relebohile Mofokeng and all comers for this massive fan of The General.

Steve BluesVIDEO: Teko Modise beats Steven Pienaar, Themba Zwane, Relebohile Mofokeng and all comers for this massive fan of The General.Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCSouth AfricaOrlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedTeko Tsholofelo ModiseRelebohile MofokengVusumuzi VilakaziPatrick MaswanganyiThemba ZwaneWe spoke to this local soccer fan at Fives Futbol and it soon became clear that Techno M will always be king when compared to Mzansi's best.Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.Advertisement