Roma returned from Parma's ground with a big 5-1 victory in a match that saw swings across both halves, before the capital side settled it with a powerful attacking display in the second half, extending their unbeaten run in the competition and sending a strong message to their next opponents in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain.
Roma remain unbeaten in Serie A this season, and the capital side continue to turn the screw on neighbours and leaders Lazio in the race for the top.
Both sides went looking for an early goal. Parma almost led inside the first minute, but goalkeeper Mile Svilar saved Mariano Troilo's shot. In the ninth minute, Nesta Elphege rose to meet a cross from Emanuele Valeri, only to head over the bar. Roma hit back in the 12th minute when goalkeeper Giovanni Davara saved from Nahuel Molina, and Gianluca Mancini then wasted another chance with a header in the 15th.
Parma kept pressing. Emanuele Valeri almost put them ahead in the 18th minute, but Svilar kept out his header. Chances kept coming at both ends: Giovanni Fabiani headed past the post in the 23rd minute and Manu Koné cleared the crossbar in the 27th. Svilar also saved from Mandela Keita in the 33rd minute, while the Parma defence dealt with more than one dangerous Roma attempt before the visitors finally broke the deadlock.
It came in the 39th minute. Donyell Malen met a cross from Emanuele Lolli and turned it into the net with his right foot to give Roma the lead.
Parma tried to respond before the break but couldn't find a goal, and Roma went in a goal to the good. They kept pushing for a second after the restart. Nahuel Molina fired just wide in the 48th minute, and Paulo Dybala tested Giovanni Davara with a shot in the 52nd, which the Parma goalkeeper saved.
By the 54th minute, though, the hosts were level. Parma forward Nesta Elphege broke clear on a swift counter-attack from inside his own half, raced at great speed to the edge of the penalty area and shot from outside the box to Svilar's right.
Roma didn't wait long to restore their lead. Malen pounced after a Parma defensive error in the 68th minute, collecting the ball inside the penalty area and firing a right-footed shot into the bottom corner for his second of the match.
Three minutes later, Rodrigo Mora made it three. He finished off a well-worked move in the 71st minute with a shot from inside the area that went in through the middle of the goal, giving the visitors a comfortable lead.
Wesley's cross brought the fourth in the 77th minute. Malen met it with a powerful right-footed shot from inside the penalty area, and the Dutch forward had his personal treble, a "hat-trick".
Parma tried to cut the deficit in the closing stages, but Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Enrico Del Prato couldn't change the score, and Davara saved from Matías Soulé in the 82nd minute.
Malen wasn't finished. He refused to let the match end without a "super hat-trick", going clean through on the goalkeeper for his fourth of the match and Roma's fifth. He rounded him before shooting from a tight angle, and the match finished 5-1.
Roma now have 30 points after 12 rounds, keeping up the chase of leaders Lazio on 32.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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