Arsenal dug out a late winner at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, edging the seventh-round Premier League meeting 1-0.

Substitute Noni Madueke broke the deadlock on 80 minutes, bursting into the box from the left and hammering a superb rocket into the net.

The win lifts Arsenal to 18 points and second place, three behind Manchester City on 21. Forest remain stuck on 5 points in 18th.





Goalless at the break, the City Ground once again proved a problem venue for Arsenal.

Neither side managed a single shot on target in a first half short on threat.

Kooora









Oliver Glasner's men made life awkward for the title holders, holding out for 80 minutes until Madueke's powerful strike beat everyone and nestled in the top corner.

It was Arsenal's only shot on target all afternoon, a telling marker of how poorly Mikel Arteta's side played.