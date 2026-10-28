Zamalek rolled on with another win, this time seeing off Al-Muqawloon Al-Arab in the Egyptian league.

The White Knights edged a 2-1 victory in Wednesday's clash between the two sides, played in the eighth round of the league stage.

Youngster Mohamed Hamad broke the deadlock in the 46th minute, turning a low cross from Palestinian Oday Dabbagh into the net.

Al-Muqawloon Al-Arab hit back quickly. In the 57th minute, Mohamed Abdelnasser lashed a powerful left-footed strike from inside the box that clipped Omar Gaber's foot and nestled into the net.

Up stepped Angolan winger Shiko Banza to snatch the winner in the 88th minute. Hamad slipped him the ball inside the box, and he buried it with his left foot.

That makes it four wins on the bounce across all competitions for Zamalek. Their last defeat came against Al-Ahly, who beat them 2-0 in the sixth round of the Egyptian league on 11 October.

Since then, the White Knights have knocked out Rwanda's Army side home and away in the African Champions League round of 32, and beaten Petrol Assiut and Al-Muqawloon Al-Arab in the league.

The result lifts Zamalek to 19 points, second in the table and two points behind leaders Pyramids. They sit two clear of third-placed Al-Ahly, though they have played a game more.

Al-Muqawloon Al-Arab, meanwhile, slipped to a third league defeat this season. They stay on 11 points, seventh in the table.