Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia booked their place in the round of 16 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, seeing off Al-Anwar in the round of 32. "The Elegant" dominated and controlled most periods of the encounter, with Armenian Edward Spertsyan the standout performer as he led his side to qualification.

Spertsyan strikes the posts in the first half

Al-Ahli entered the match strongly. Dutchman Marino Pusic leaned on most of his key players, wanting to seal the qualification ticket without any surprises, and the decision handed his team a clear advantage from the opening minutes.

Al-Anwar's defence and their goalkeeper held firm despite Al-Ahli's numerous attempts during the first half. Spertsyan came within inches of opening the scoring on two occasions, unleashing two powerful shots that struck the posts. Twice the chance to put Al-Ahli ahead slipped away from him.

Pressure kept coming as Al-Ahli searched for a way to break the siege, while Al-Anwar relied on defensive compactness and counter-attacks. The first half ended goalless despite the clear advantage held by "the Elegant".

Spertsyan's magic emerges in the second half

The second half began with Al-Ahli still hunting the first goal. It arrived on the hour mark. Spertsyan broke Al-Anwar's resistance with a superb strike the goalkeeper could not handle, burying the ball into the net to hand his side the lead.

Scoring did not satisfy Spertsyan. He kept moving and creating danger, popping up in various attacking roles and confirming his value as one of Al-Ahli's most prominent players. Throughout the encounter, he posed the most significant threat to the opponent's goal.

In the 89th minute, Spertsyan capped his fine display by creating Al-Ahli's second. He slid a superb pass to Brazilian substitute Wenderson Galeno, who turned the ball into the net to double "the Elegant's" lead.

Al-Anwar reduce the deficit, and Al-Ahli seal qualification

Al-Anwar refused to surrender even as the match neared its end. They reduced the deficit in the second minute of stoppage time, Reda Ben Sayah collecting a pass that put him one-on-one with Al-Ahli's goalkeeper before placing the ball into the net. It restored some excitement to the final minutes.

The goal came far too late to change the course of the match. Al-Ahli preserved their lead and sealed their qualification ticket to the round of 16 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

Victory kept Al-Ahli marching through the tournament, the tie against Al-Anwar settled by the brilliance of Spertsyan. A goal, an assist, and proof that the team possesses many attacking solutions capable of making the difference in knockout tournaments.