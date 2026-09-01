Al-Hilal continued their attacking dominance tonight against their guests Al-Ahli, in a fixture postponed from the third round of the Saudi Pro League.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic turned Al-Hilal's early pressure into a goal nine minutes into the match at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. New signing Crysencio Summerville then doubled the lead.

The 23rd minute brought the second. Al-Hilal surged towards Al-Ahli's goal and the ball found Summerville unmarked inside the penalty area. Collecting it on the left flank, the Dutchman unleashed a sudden shot into the tight angle, the ball slipping past the feet of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and nestling into the net.

It was the fifth match Summerville has featured in for Al-Hilal since joining this summer from West Ham United. The strike marked his second league goal for the club.

He had opened his Al-Hilal account against Al-Khaleej, scoring the fourth in a 5-1 win during the fourth round of the league.

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