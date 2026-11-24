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Real Madrid turned a one-goal deficit against Dutch visitors PSV into a crushing 5-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

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PSV captain Ivan Perisic put the visitors ahead in the 32nd minute, but Real Madrid's own skipper, Fede Valverde, levelled in the 50th minute.

Jude Bellingham then put Madrid in front for the first time with their second goal in the 60th minute, and Kylian Mbappe added a third in the 64th. Three goals in less than a quarter of an hour.

Mbappe added the fourth in the 84th minute, and Vinicius Junior struck the fifth in the 87th.

The result sends Real Madrid clear at the top of the Champions League table with a perfect 15 points from five matches. PSV remain stuck on four points in 28th place.

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That's five straight Champions League wins, and only the fourth time in the club's history that Madrid have won their first five matches in the competition, after the 2011-2012, 2014-2015 and 2023-2024 seasons. On each of those three previous occasions they reached at least the semi-finals. The last time, they lifted the trophy.

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Across all competitions, the Blancos have now won ten matches in a row since losing the derby to Atletico Madrid on 20 September: six in the league and four in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho's perfect record against Dutch clubs goes on too: seven wins from seven matches. He has beaten Ajax six times, five with Real Madrid and once with Benfica.

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Vinicius and Diomande together

Mourinho sprang a few surprises in his line-up, starting Vinicius Junior and Yan Diomande together after the Ivorian star had shone in the Brazilian's absence.

Kylian Mbappe kept his place at centre-forward, Mourinho rested Jude Bellingham by leaving him out of the starting XI, and Arda Guler took on the playmaker role.

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Fede Valverde returned at right-back, where he has excelled recently, having dropped to the bench in favour of Trent Alexander-Arnold for the last La Liga match against Celta Vigo.

A surprise Dutch goal

The match started at a high tempo and, against expectations, the visitors carried the first threat. In the fourth minute Ruben van Bommel found himself clean through on goal, but his low shot slid past Thibaut Courtois's left-hand post.

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Madrid hit back quickly. In the 11th minute Vinicius Junior unleashed a superb effort from outside the box, only for the left-hand post of PSV's goal to deny him.

With Real Madrid pushing for the opener, the referee pointed to the spot for PSV on the half-hour mark after Aurelien Tchouameni stepped on the foot of the visitors' Sven Mijnans inside the box.

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Perisic converted, placing his kick precisely to Courtois's left to give the Dutch side the lead.

Madrid threw men forward in the last 15 minutes of the first half, chasing an equaliser before the break. Nothing came of it, and the pressure left their defence exposed. Kodai Sano almost added a second for the Dutch side in stoppage time, but his header went wide of the right-hand post.

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A different Madrid

Madrid came out for the second half a different side. Mourinho made three changes at once, sending on Bellingham for Tchouameni, who had conceded the penalty, and replacing centre-back pair Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger with Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konate. The message about the first-half defending was clear.

It took just five minutes for Madrid to draw level. Arda Guler's magical backheel found Valverde, who drilled a low shot in from inside the box.

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Bellingham's stunner

Ten minutes later, Bellingham produced one of his finest goals for Real Madrid, meeting the ball on the volley and firing it straight into the far left corner of the Dutch net.

Madrid didn't let up. Mbappe added a third after another superb pass from Guler, shooting just as the goalkeeper came off his line.

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Vinicius nearly joined the goal party a few minutes later, but his low shot struck the right-hand post. It was the second time the woodwork had denied him.

Diaz turns provider and Vinicius is back among the goals

Morocco international Brahim Diaz came on for Diomande in the 80th minute. It was his first appearance since the Court of Arbitration for Sport stripped Morocco of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title on Tuesday.

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He soon had something to lift his spirits, setting up Real Madrid's fourth for Mbappe, who went clean through on goal and finished.

Vinicius had the last word before the final whistle, scoring a fifth to end his long wait for a goal.

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The Brazilian collected the ball from Bellingham, raced through on goal and beat the Dutch goalkeeper with his shot to complete the Blancos' five-goal haul.